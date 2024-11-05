Bianca confronts Reiss at the café, pressing him for the truth. Her frustration grows with his continued lies.

Bianca is given fresh hope when Teddy provides her with another copy of the CCTV footage. Later, Reiss is alarmed when Teddy reveals the existence of the second copy and rushes over to No.25.

Meanwhile, Ian gives Alfie some advice about how to approach the awkward situation he is in with Kat. During the social services meeting, Kat is hurt by Tommy’s coldness and worries that they might never get their son back. Fortunately, the social worker reassures them that they can start making progress toward bringing Tommy home.

Alfie tells the social worker that they desperately want Tommy back for Christmas and even manages to get through to their son a little, ending the session on a positive note. Back at the flat, a grateful Kat surprises Alfie with a kiss.

Elsewhere, Teddy reveals to Harry that he intends to buy Peggy’s and become a respectable businessman to impress Barney. He tasks Harry with finding out what went on when Barney visited their mum, but Harry’s heavy-handed approach leaves Barney even more isolated and Teddy in despair.

Also, Penny is hurt by Jack’s dismissive reaction to the news she’s received her court summons, so asks Harry to help her punish him by turning up the pressure on her dad.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Charity comes clean to Mack.

Meanwhile, Ross is taken by surprise when Jade and her heavies jump him. Pushing him over the edge of a bridge, Jade threatens Ross into agreeing to a rematch with Billy. She reveals that she intends to threaten Billy’s family too.

Billy is disturbed to find Jade having tea with Dawn under false pretences. With the threat to his family made clear, Billy is stymied as he anticipates fighting Ross again.

Elsewhere, Tom is sickened to realise that the ‘Guy’ being thrown on the village bonfire has his likeness.

It’s tense as the villagers watch the Guy burn and when the Dingles each claim to be responsible for making the ‘Guy’, Tom is intimidated, loses his cool and takes it out on Amelia.

Also, Bob makes amends with a relieved Angelica.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now