Changing Ends is based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager…

Since the series one launch, Alan Carr’s semi-autobiographical comedy has been streamed over 13 million times on ITVX and been nominated for various awards throughout 2024 so it comes as no surprise ITV want more.

“After becoming the biggest new half hour comedy launch on any channel this year, the hugely popular Changing Ends has been recommissioned for a third and fourth series” – ITV

The commission will see twevle episodes made across two series and will continue to air in a half-hour slot. The third and fourth series will again be made by Baby Cow Productions and recorded back-to-back. ITV have yet to schedule broadcast dates for the forthcoming six episodes of series three which will air on ITV1 and STV.

The series is written by Alan Carr, co-written by Gabby Best and co-created by the late Simon Carlyle. All episodes from the first two series are available to watch for free via ITVX.

Alan Carr:

“To get your own sitcom recommissioned for a series is the most wonderful news ever, but to have TWO series recommissioned is utterly mind-blowing and such a huge compliment which I do not take lightly. I know how much this show has resonated with the viewers and I promise I won’t let you down, and for someone whose actual life at times feels like a sitcom, believe me there are more tales from my childhood to be told.

“Two series commissioned eh? My dream of Changing Ends becoming Northampton’s answer to The Crown becomes two steps closer to being a reality.”