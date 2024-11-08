A touring production of the global stage sensation, Miss Saigon has been announced…

Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical is reborn. This epic production will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal where it plays from Saturday 4 – Saturday 25 October 2025. This year marks 35 years since Miss Saigon made its West End premiere.

Cameron Mackintosh:

“35 years after Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon first opened to international success, I am delighted that this powerful heart-wrenching love story has remained timeless around the world. The story of two young people – an American soldier and a Vietnamese girl – who fall in love as their lives are torn apart by war, ultimately causing a mother to sacrifice her life for her child, has become a worldwide hit, as well as one of the most popular musicals ever in Asian countries, with separate companies regularly playing in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.”

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

Following the Newcastle launch the tour goes on to visit the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October – Saturday 1 November 2025); Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 – Saturday 15 November 2025); The Alexandra, Birmingham (Tuesday 18 – Saturday 29 November 2025); Grand Theatre, Leeds (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 13 December 2025) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 – Saturday 3 January 2026).

Cameron Mackintosh:

“The recent hugely successful Sheffield Crucible production took a contemporary look at this great musical and that inspired producer Michael Harrison and I to also take a fresh look at Miss Saigon and create a modern version that can play many theatres that the original was unable to do. Directing this exciting new production is Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who recently directed the acclaimed Australian Opera production of Miss Saigon and with Matthew Bourne is co-directing my hugely successful new production of Oliver! in the West End. Like the phoenix that is so central to the show’s story Miss Saigon will rise again next year – a legend reborn”

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical Miss Saigon became one of the most successful musicals in history.

The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s latest London production of Miss Saigon opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in 2017. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world.

Michael Harrison:

“It is thrilling to be collaborating with Cameron on a brand-new production of Miss Saigon. Millions of people around the world have been moved by its riveting story, messages of family and enduring love, and by Boublil and Schönberg’s majestic score. I am delighted that we can now bring this story to audiences throughout the country in a brilliant and modern production.”

Miss Saigon is produced by Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh.