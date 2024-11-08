A huge week on Coronation Street will see the killer of Joel Deering being unmasked on November 15th…

And as a new ITV1 promo shows, a series of flashbacks will climax with the most explosive drama yet as we see a bloodied and battered Joel fearing for his life on the railway tracks. As an extra treat for fans, immediately after the episode on Friday 15th, ITVX will be hosting a live special at 9pm featuring exclusive live interviews with the cast and reaction to the reveal of the identity of Joel’s killer.

Sharon Marshall, writer, broadcaster and This Morning soap expert will be presenting live from the cobbles. At the start of next week, with Joel’s murder still unsolved, the police are coming under pressure to get a result.

Joel’s aggrieved ex-girlfriend Dee-Dee (portrayed by Channique Sterling-Brown), her father Ed (played by Trevor Michael Georges), and Uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) are all suspects. They are joined by the notorious Mason (Luca Toolan), DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who was taken off the case due to Joel’s connection with her daughter Betsy, and the detective on the case, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts).

However, on Monday, another revealing flashback shows Carla (Alison King) exiting the factory on the night Joel went missing. Initially, viewers suspected she might be hiding something, but as she shouts out, we are taken aback to see Max (Paddy Bever) and Lauren (Cait Fitton) outside in the dead of night. What were they doing on the street on the night of September 27th, and could they have a role in Joel Deering’s murder?

With Weatherfield’s crime wall photo now full and the viewers handed all the evidence, it is only a matter of days before the real killer is exposed. Watch ITV Studios stylised new promo, ‘Joel’s final chapter’ now and see if you can determine who is the murderer in the show’s biggest ever whodunnit.

Coronation Street Live – Killer on the Cobbles will be produced by ITVStudios Daytime and will air live on ITVX at 9pm on Friday November 15th