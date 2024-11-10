Having at great expense downscaled operations in Birmingham in 2005, the Beeb is expanding its Midland base…

A report published today forecasts that the BBC’s new-found commitment to the West Midlands will bring an additional £282m in gross value added (GVA) to the region in the decade to 2031. This represents an increase of 44% on what otherwise would have been the case.

The independent study done by BOP Consulting in partnership with City-REDI outlines that this growth is driven by the Beeb’s decision to invest more in the West Midlands creatively. Since the launch of the Across the UK programme and signing the West Midlands Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2021, the BBC has delivered its original commitments in full to the region.

Having closed its major production centre – Pebble Mill (1970-2005) nearly a decade ago the corporation is now reviving its Birmingham creative centre in Digbeth.

Over recent months, BBC primetime TV shows Silent Witness and MasterChef have gone into pre-production from new bases in central Birmingham. BBC Radio 1Xtra has relocated shows and BBC Asian Network has begun consolidating the network entirely in the city by April 2025. Three shows for the new BBC Radio 1 Anthems stream on BBC Sounds will also be made in Birmingham.

“With the final episode of daytime drama Doctors airing this week, we have committed to reinvest all of the funding into new programming in the region and support the retention and development of scripted skills. BBC Studios Drama Productions, who produce titles including Silent Witness, Shakespeare and Hathaway, Father Brown and Sister Boniface are setting up a regional hub and post-production facility in Digbeth.” – BBC

The investments are part of the broadcaster’s commitment to transform its impact across the Midlands, whilst the decision to move the BBC Midlands HQ to a new state of the art broadcast centre at The Tea Factory in Digbeth ‘reflects the ambition to accelerate the growth of a new creative cluster in the Midlands, which has brought together a wide range of creative and commercial investors’ the Beeb note.

“The BBC’s renewed commitment to the region is estimated to generate 910 additional full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported by the broadcaster in the region – a 94% increase on the baseline.” – BBC

The BBC’s increased investment in the region has already helped grow the West Midlands creative cluster – Birmingham is now the second largest UK hub for Banijay Group with Shine and Kudos Knight setting up regional bases after receiving BBC commissions, and with other suppliers like Spun Gold and Full Fat TV also located in Digbeth. Spun Gold have produced Policing Paradise and are now making series 11 of Garden Rescue for the BBC – all from their base in Digbeth.

Prior to its cost-cutting closure in 2005 Pebble Mill was home to a host of network and regional TV and radio from the corporation. Programmes made at the now demolished centre included the Beeb version of All Creatures Great and Small, The Doctors and Doctors, Good Morning with Anne and Nick, the original Top Gear, some editions of the original Doctor Who, Howards’ Way and Pebble Mill at One to name a few. Several programmes for Radio 2 were created at PM and The Archers was produced for Radio 4. Local BBC Radio and news show Midlands Today also operated from Pebble Mill. The local radio, The Archers and local TV news all moved to the smaller Mailbox site.