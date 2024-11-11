I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and STV later this week and the 2024 celebs have been officially confirmed…

The time has come for a brand new cast of stars to battle it out in telly’s toughest entertainment challenge.

“Last year, the show was the biggest Entertainment show on any channel having launched with just under 11 million viewers and averaging over 8 million viewers across the series run. It also attracted the biggest 16-34 audience of any channel in 2023.” – ITV

This year ITV are hoping that the celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series will also pull in the viewers to the programme with dancer Oti Mabuse, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Loose Women regular and Journalist Jane Moore all down under and ready for the trials the show throws at them.

Joining them is Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, N-Dubz Singer Tulisa Contostavlos, TV Presenter & DJ Melvin Odoom and wag wife of Wayne, Coleen Rooney.

The line up is completed by former Boxing Champion Barry McGuigan, Podcaster & Content Creator – GK Barry and McFly singer – Danny Jones.

Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse admits to being a superfan of I’m A Celebrity… and it’s one of the main reasons why she accepted an offer to take part. “I have been a fan of I’m A Celebrity for so long,” explains Oti. “Outside of Strictly and Dancing on Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously, and I can remember last year thinking: ‘Ok, this feels right. I am definitely up for it now, I am up for the challenge’.

Coronation Street regular Alan Halsall has joked his appearance on I’m A Celebrity is the ‘worst kept secret’ after he was forced to pull out last year to have major knee surgery. “I am very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience. It’s a life experience and I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too.”

As a regular panellist on Loose Women, Jane Moore is never afraid to express her strong views – and she is hoping to bring a lively debate to the I’m A Celebrity camp. “I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me… I like to think of myself as a gutsy person but this remains to be seen…”

Radio 1’s early morning breakfast DJ Dean McCullough admits he is so petrified of everything, he had to switch the first episode of last year’s I’m A Celebrity…off because he was so scared while N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos admits she is going to need more than hypnosis to conquer her fears in the jungle, after avoiding appearing on the programme in the past because she was so terrified.

Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom admits he vowed to hit the gym a fter accepting the offer to take part in this year’s series in a bid to look like his close pal, JLS singer Marvin Humes, in the famous jungle shower. “Ant and Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people – and so I am trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out. I am scared of everything!

Coleen Rooney is looking forward to life in camp, and insists she doesn’t have any special phobias but admits she is preparing herself to be voted for Trials while for Barry McGuigan it’s both the physical and psychological aspect of the ITV show that appeals to him.

Podcaster and content creator GK Barry says she can’t wait to finally meet Ant and Dec in person, after being a guest on their Instagram Live show two years ago. “I can’t wait to meet them in Australia in the jungle. I am also excited to meet everyone on the programme,as the cast is always so amazing.” And finally McFly singer Danny Jones is on a winning streak with The Masked Singer and The Voice UK victories under his belt. But he’s not sitting at home staring at his trophies – instead, he’s ready for another challenge. “…For me, it’s all about going in there and just having a good time, enjoying it. I’m going into a very unknown, vulnerable space that I’ve never been in before and I don’t know what it’s going to be like. But I’ll do my very best.”

As always Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night from the jungle HQ.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player