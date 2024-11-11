Connect with us

ATV Today

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones favourite to depart Beeb ballroom

BBC

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones favourite to depart Beeb ballroom

Published on

Wynne Evans is the strong favourite to be the eighth contestant eliminated from this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, according to Bet Ideas…

The Welsh tenor found himself in the bottom two over the weekend and narrowly survived a dance-off against Shayne Ward, but is odds-on at 4/7 to leave the show this week. Pete Wicks scored a healthy 36 points in Saturday’s show but is second in the betting at 4/1 to be eliminated, with JB Gill (7/1) completing the top three.

Strictly Come Dancing: Daly, Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu. Shayne was the latest to depart at the weekend / BBC

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Bet Ideas:

“Wynne Evans was fortunate to survive yesterday’s dance-off against Shayne Ward and we make the Welsh tenor the firm favourite to leave Strictly this weekend. Evans has been flirting with danger for a couple of weeks now and is odds-on at 4/7 to be eliminated on Sunday – comfortably ahead of Pete Wicks (4/1) in the betting.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Next elimination

Wynne Evans

4/7

Pete Wicks

4/1

JB Gill

7/1

Jamie Borthwick

8/1

Montell Douglas

14/1

BAR

66/1

Will Wynne Evans and Katya Jones be the next out of the celebrity ballroom battle? / BBC

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , ,

More in BBC

Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment

Liam Payne dead at 31

Culture

Memorable telly advertising jingles

Entertainment

ELEKTRA performance for Brie Larson

Soapworld

Former Coronation Street star Cheryl Murray dies aged 71

Entertainment

Winter events at Disneyland Paris
Advertisement
To Top