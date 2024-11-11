Wynne Evans is the strong favourite to be the eighth contestant eliminated from this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, according to Bet Ideas…

The Welsh tenor found himself in the bottom two over the weekend and narrowly survived a dance-off against Shayne Ward, but is odds-on at 4/7 to leave the show this week. Pete Wicks scored a healthy 36 points in Saturday’s show but is second in the betting at 4/1 to be eliminated, with JB Gill (7/1) completing the top three.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Bet Ideas:

“Wynne Evans was fortunate to survive yesterday’s dance-off against Shayne Ward and we make the Welsh tenor the firm favourite to leave Strictly this weekend. Evans has been flirting with danger for a couple of weeks now and is odds-on at 4/7 to be eliminated on Sunday – comfortably ahead of Pete Wicks (4/1) in the betting.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Next elimination