Robbie Williams today announced a 2025 tour…

The gigs will see the Let Me Entertain You singer perform in cities across the UK, Ireland and Europe next summer.

The ‘Robbie Williams Live 2025′ tour will open in Edinburgh on 31st May. The performances will then take in London, Manchester and Bath, before heading across Europe with dates in countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden. The ‘Robbie Williams Live 2025‘ tour is sponsored by FELIX from Purina, the best-selling cat food across Europe.

Robbie will be joined by Rag’n’Bone Man and Lottery Winners in Edinburgh on May 31 and London on June 6. Lottery Winners will follow for the whole UK tour run.

Last week it was announced that Robbie‘s forthcoming musical biopic ‘Better Man‘ soundtrack will be released digitally on December 27 with a physical release to follow. Every pre-order of the ‘Better Man‘ soundtrack from the official store, until 6PM tomorrow (Tuesday 12th November) will include early access to pre-sale tour tickets from this Wednesday 13th November (UK dates) and Thursday 14th November (European dates).

Robbie Williams:

“This tour is going to be my boldest yet – I can‘t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man‘, and some new music too…but more on that soon”

Robbie Williams holds several records for live performances … He still holds the Guinness World Record for his 2006 world tour – selling more than 1.6 million tickets in a single day. As well as the record attendance of 375,000 fans over three nights at his legendary Knebworth shows – which has never been broken in the UK. More recently, this July saw Robbie return to BST Hyde Park in London for a critically-acclaimed and sold-out headline show.

The tour announcement comes as fans eagerly await the release of Robbie‘s musical biopic film ‘Better Man‘ which hits UK cinemas on December 26 and sees Williams portrayed as a CGI monkey throughout…

Based on the true story of Robbie‘s life and directed by Michael Gracey (‘The Greatest Showman‘), the film is uniquely told from Robbie‘s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. The film follows his journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

Discussing the film, director Michael Gracey honed in on Robbie referring to himself as a monkey over and again. “Robbie would say things like, ‘I‘m up the back dancing like a monkey.‘ After a while, I thought, ‘Wouldn‘t it be amazing to represent Robbie as a monkey in the film?‘ Because Robbie is telling this story – and that‘s how he sees himself.”

UK Dates for the ‘ Robbie Williams Live 2025′

31 May – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

6 June – Emirates Stadium, London, UK

11 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

13 June – Royal Crescent, Bath, UK

Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday 15th November at 10am via tickets.robbiewilliams.com