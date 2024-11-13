ITV’s Loose Women transforms into Loose Men once more next week…

Former Loose Men Jordan Banjo and Brian Conley will be joined in the studio for the first time by Jeff Brazier and Craig Doyle – who will anchor the show – as the pair make their debuts for the special spin-off show.

To mark this year’s International Men’s Day, the panel will open up on the topics affecting them and others today, as they continue to tackle the taboos around men’s mental health and physical wellbeing. In a new promo around the special show, Brian tells viewers: “We’ll be bringing you, big bold conversation, where nothing is off the table.” Jeff adds: “And sharing the highs and lows of family life from a male perspective.”

During the show, the panellists will also candidly share their own experiences and encourage others to do the same on a number of topics, including dealing with grief and male body image.

Ahead of Tuesday, first-time Loose Men panellist Craig Doyle said:

“It’s so important for us all to talk more – because the more we talk, the more we can look out for each other. People can be ‘boiling kettles’ and have all this steam building up inside, sometimes we just have to take the lid off and let it go. Often a conversation with friends is the way to do that, which is why shows like Loose Women and Loose Men are hugely important in encouraging open conversation and letting people know it’s okay to be vulnerable.”

Last year, Loose Men was named winner of the Daytime Programme category at the prestigious Royal Television Society Awards, celebrating an episode in which Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba, Andi Peters and Shaun Wallace opened up on marriage, body image and the importance of talking to one another. Earlier this year Vernon Kay hosted an edition featuring Anton Du Beke, Joe Swash and Jordan Banjo. Other Loose Men editions have seen Harry Redknapp and Ronan Keating feature. There has also been mixed editions entitled Loose Women and Men.

Loose Men on Tuesday 19th November from 12.30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player