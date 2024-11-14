Myra and Nana McQueen are back from Alicante for a family celebration…

The matriarchs of Hollyoaks’ rowdiest family, Myra and Nana McQueen are back in the village to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

Nicole Barber-Lane:

“It’s so much fun working and laughing with the McQueens again! Although lots of crying too with some amazing acting by all involved.”

Nicole Barber-Lane and Diane Langton return to the Liverpool based set to film alongside their onscreen family Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes), Jorgie Porter (Theresa), James Sutton (John Paul) and Malique Thompson Dwyer (Prince) for this festive season. Myra and Nana McQueen will be back in the village late December.

Myra McQueen made her first screen appearance in June 2006, and after several storylines Barber-Lane first left the soap in 2013 when Myra faked her death after being shot. The character has had several return stints in the intervening years.

In 2007 Marlena “Nana” McQueen made her debut on the saga in a recurring role, since 2012 however she’s been much more of a regular presence in Hollyoaks village. Nicole Barber-Lane has also appeared in Emmerdale (ITV), Doctors (BBC) and Coronation Street. (ITV). Diane Langton has featured in shows such as The Rag Trade (LWT), Carry on Laughing (ATV) and Minder (Thames) to name just a few.

Nicole Barber-Lane:

“It’s great because we know the McQueens can go from slapstick silliness to serious heart-wrenching drama. I loved getting my teeth into these scenes and of course working with great directors and amazing crew too. I feel so lucky to be part of the Hollyoaks family.”

Hollyoaks is now available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 online, (formerly All4) or watch live on E4 at 7pm.