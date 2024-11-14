Banana Tree, the award-winning Southeast Asian restaurant, has unveiled a new menu…

The menu is designed to transport diners into a world of culinary exploration and adventure. Known for dishes like its signature Chicken Katsu Curry and Pad Thai, Banana Tree’s latest offerings build on its legacy of flavourful, authentic cuisine while inviting guests to discover bold new tastes.

The refreshed menu introduces additions such as crispy Duck Gyoza, protein packed Teriyaki Steak Soba, and fiery Gochujang Chicken Bowls. All part of Banana Tree’s mission to help diners explore new parts of Southeast Asia.

Each dish is crafted with a focus on exploration and the diverse spice levels Southeast Asia is famous for, creating a culinary experience that is as adventurous as it is accessible.

Long-standing favourites like their Chicken Satay, made from the founder’s mother’s recipe – which remains the same today as it was 32 years ago – anchor the menu with tradition, while the new options reflect Banana Tree’s ongoing evolution and commitment to culinary innovation and providing a 40% vegan offering to its guests.

Banana Tree Executive Chef Rahul Shah:

“As we expand our menu, we’re dedicated to preserving the heritage and flavour profile that Banana Tree is known for. Our new dishes celebrate the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia, blending traditional and modern ingredients to encourage our guests to explore new flavours while feeling at home with familiar favourites such as our Katsu or Pad Thai. If guests are really looking to spice things up we can even offer our unique house chilli sauce.”

The new menu includes a variety of vegan-friendly dishes, such as the plant-based Vegan Lemak and Drunken Monks’ Noodles. Alongside the refreshed menu, Banana Tree has also launched “Explorer’s Tapas sets,” a taster for diners to sample multiple Southeast Asian flavours in one meal, as well as a new lunch menu featuring dishes designed for all-day enjoyment.

To mark the arrival of the new menu offer the flagship Soho location now boasts a dynamic video wall, offering guests a visual journey into Banana Tree’s story and Southeast Asian inspiration along with authentic Malaysian and Thai inspired wall murals, a nod to their founder’s heritage.

Also, as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting wildlife conservation, Banana Tree donates 25p to Orangutan Appeal UK for every Drunken Monks’ Noodles dish sold, benefiting its long-standing charity partner dedicated to Southeast Asian conservation.

Banana Tree Marketing Director, Tom Patrick:

“We’re thrilled about what this new menu means for the future of Banana Tree, as we continue to bring bold, big and innovative flavours from Southeast Asia to our guests. We believe Banana Tree is for the first timers as well as the long timers, so whether they’re looking for Pad Thai or a Katsu, or even a Thai Railway Fried Rice dish, there really is something for everybody. Plus with our lunch menu deal it means guests can grab a main course and a soft drink for under £11.”

Banana Tree is known for its street food-inspired dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Founded in Maida Vale over 30 years ago, Banana Tree has grown with 21 restaurants across London, the South East, Salford and the West Midlands.

For more information, visit: www.bananatree.co.uk