A seasonal special for Channel 4…

Created by Alex Horne. Greg Davies stars as the all-powerful “Taskmaster” who, with the help of his loyal assistant Horne, sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges in what is the most hard-fought and ridiculous comedy entertainment format on TV.

Following another heroically fought competition which saw [REDACTED] emerge as the victorious Taskmaster Series 18 Champion, the brand-new line-up of celebrities taking part in the one-off, seasonal special of Taskmaster’s New Year Treat has been revealed.

An eclectic mix of celebrities from across the entertainment industry will be assembled by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, who will challenge them in various tasks to spread festive joy, or something as near to joy as possible.

Stepping up to compete are in this festive Channel 4 fandango (well it’s actually unlikely there will be any Spanish dancing or tambourines involved) are former England and Liverpool footballer David James MBE, mathematician, science presenter and academic Professor Hannah Fry and singer-songwriter and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

The show will also welcome Money Saving Expert and Good Morning Britain host Martin Lewis CBE and performer, from shows such as Brookside and The Royle Family, Sue Johnston OBE.

“Which of these stars, each renowned in their fields, will impress the Taskmaster the most and ring in the new year grabbing Greg’s golden eyebrows, the most coveted prize in all of showbiz?” – Channel 4

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will air on Channel 4. Transmission dates are still in a jar waiting to be plucked out and arranged.