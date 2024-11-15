BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three commission Hunting The Cybersex Crime Gang…

The Beeb documentary film Hunting The Cybersex Crime Gang will be presented by Northern Ireland’s James Blake, the film will take a look at ‘cybersex’ crime in the UK and beyond.

The programme is a follow on from Hunting The Catfish Crime Gang which followed Blake, who had his identity stolen on social media and used in scams, go on an international journey to uncover the gangs fighting to get his identity back. This time, James goes on the frontline with a special global task-force in the Philippines during a series of raids aimed at smashing this online crime. But as James discovers, the perpetrators and funders of much of this modern day crime are often back in the UK.

Cybersex crime is online crime that ranges from ‘sextortion’ and online grooming to live streaming of the sexual abuse of teenagers and children.

James’ journey begins when he catches up with an insider from the first documentary and goes on a journey which takes him from Northern Ireland; to the House of Lords; to America and, finally, to the Philippines.

James Blake:

“My whole world is online and I thought I knew that world well, however, Hunting The Catfish Crime Gang opened my eyes to the level of organised crime and exploitation in the digital world I had never imagined. I’m honoured to be back with the BBC to delve further into this world to reveal the organised nature of Cybersex crime online and cast some light on this shadowy world.”

It will be made by Northern Ireland production company Strident with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Strident produced the first documentary Hunting The Catfish Crime Gang too.

The latest programme was announced at the Belfast Media Festival. It was commissioned by Fiona Campbell for BBC Three and Eddie Doyle for BBC Northern Ireland.