Disneyland Paris has unveiled a new nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic…

The event will transport visitors into the most enchanting Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios stories, delivering an emotionally moving experience.

“Since the debut of Disney Dreams!® and Disney Illuminations, these evening performances have become synonymous with iconic entertainment, creating must-see moments for guests. Staying true to its artistic expertise, Disneyland Paris pushes the boundaries of innovation and creativity by incorporating, for the very first time at this park, Main Street, U.S.A. at the heart of the stage. With this new creation, Disneyland Paris blends storytelling and cutting-edge technology to offer a truly magical and connective experience.” – Disney

Starting 10th January 2025, Disneyland Paris will unveil a new spectacular, leveraging its unique expertise to immerse guests into a unique sensory journey through some of the most beloved stories from Disney Animation and Pixar. With Disney Tales of Magic, guests experience a thrilling and emotional story in Main Street, U.S.A. seamlessly integrating into the show’s staging, blending with the projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Through 20 high-definition LED video projectors cleverly hidden along Main Street, U.S.A, the space will be transformed into an enchanting setting at times, becoming a grand ballroom where Cinderella and Prince Charming waltz under the stars, a colourful Colombian village brought to life by the magic of the Madrigal family, rows of vibrant emotion-filled memory spheres inside Riley’s mind, and many more iconic Disney Animation and Pixar worlds.

Featuring over 20 custom arrangements the show’s soundtrack composed exclusively for this production, will stir cherished memories while reinventing the Disney/Pixar classic songs in a fresh, vibrant style. At the heart of this soundtrack is Live in Magic, an original song performed in both French and English by the talented Noémie Legrand, accompanied by a 100-piece orchestra recorded at the legendary Air Studios in London. Composed by Noémie Legrand, Tony Ferrari, and Lucky West, Live in Magic promises to deliver a truly moving experience for all.

This 20-minute nighttime show will combine pyrotechnics, fountain displays, and cutting-edge technology to create an experience that includes 60 brand new ultra powerful lighting fixtures, 15 ultra-bright lasers, an all-new architectural LED lighting package, the Star Flash strobes, as well as a new immersive audio system.

Not to mention the drones, operated by the resort’s official technology provider Dronisos, which will form 3D figures in the sky above the castle creating a unique visual experience at Disneyland Paris.

“At Disneyland Paris, we’ve always strived to push the boundaries of what’s possible in nighttime entertainment, and Disney Tales of Magic takes that vision even further. Our teams have crafted something truly magical, an experience that will captivate and inspire guests for years to come. Building on our legacy of innovation, creativity, and storytelling, we’re excited for this show to become a lasting part of the story of Disneyland Park,” – Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris

Guests will embark on an emotional journey, experiencing a multitude of Disney Animation stories such as Pinocchio, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch and Encanto and Pixar films including Coco, Inside Out, Toy Story and WALL-E.

This show will celebrate the magic within each of us, evoking universal emotions tied to pursuing dreams, embarking on new adventures with friends, love, memories of loved ones, and the feeling of belonging to a group, a clan or simply a family. Driven by a powerful, intergenerational story, it will encourage everyone to relive the magical, unforgettable moments that have marked their lives.