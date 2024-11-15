Sophie Rundle, Philip Glenister, Lorraine Ashbourne, Nicholas Gleaves and Matt Stokoe will reprise their roles…

A second series of the critically acclaimed mystery thriller, After the Flood will return to ITV1 and STV next year. The forthcoming episodes find newly promoted detective Jo Marshall on the trail of a baffling murder investigation.

ITV’s Drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones:

“We’re so pleased that the ITV1 and ITVX audience enjoyed the brilliant first series of After The Flood and we’re really excited to be returning to see what’s next for Jo, Molly, Pat and the residents of Waterside. With the combination of the fantastic cast and the team at Quay Street led by Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee and Mick Ford, series two is already promising to deliver a thrilling mystery that will keep the viewers guessing again until the very end.”

As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo’s race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town’s police force – and her own family – for decades.

Reprising her role as Joanna Marshall is Sophie Rundle, Philip Glenister is back as Jack Radcliffe and Olivier nominee Lorraine Ashbourne is confirmed to return as Jo’s mother, Molly. Nicholas Gleaves returns as Sergeant Phil Mackie and Matt Stokoe plays Jo’s husband, Pat.

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers:

“We are delighted to be making another series of After The Flood following the great response to series 1 from ITV viewers. With the same fantastic actors and brilliant Mick Ford’s scripts, we are excited to give the audience another opportunity to revisit the characters’ stories with a whole new murder mystery at the core of series two.”

BAFTA nominated writer and actor Mick Ford returns to the six-episode production with BritBox International as co-production partners for the drama. The new series will premiere on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player and BritBox in North America, Australia and the Nordics.

Executive producers for Quay Street Productions are Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It’s A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger). Huw Kennair-Jones for ITV and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Filming due to commence next year in and around Greater Manchester and Derbyshire.