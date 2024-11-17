From spiders to worms, we’re not fans…

With I’m a Celebrity back on our screens this evening (Sunday, 17th November), research reveals 78 percent of Brits surveyed in a poll are terrified of creepy crawlies. And it is still the humble house spider that we find the most unnerving, despite them being harmless, as well as a vital part of a healthy ecosystem, due to their trapping and eating of unwanted pests, such as flies and mosquitoes.

When asked what they find scary about insects, 55 percent hate the way they scuttle along the floor, while 50 percent are petrified of how fast they can run (50 percent). The way they fly into your face (43 percent), the fact they can jump (39 percent) and that there are just so many (31 percent) also freak out Brits.

In contrast, 11 percent of those who took part LOVE creepy crawlies, according to the poll by I’m A Celebrity’s sponsor, the bingo website, tombola , in conjunction with its “Bug Match” game. One in four (24 percent) are terrified of flying ants, while 22 percent are scared of daddy longlegs.

Slugs (18 percent), beetles (16 percent), moths (16 percent), woodlice (14 percent), worms (12 percent) and even flies (12 percent) set the nations pulses racing, along with fruit flies (10 percent) and snails (nine percent). When we do encounter a bug, 22 percent put a glass over it, while 20 percent turn the other cheek and ignore them.

As many as 19 percent shout for someone to help, 15 percent run away and 14 percent just simply scream. A brave 32 percent pick up creepy crawlies and take them outside, with men most likely to get their hands dirty (40 percent compared to 25 percent of women).

It’s no surprise that when it comes to global crawlies that we’re scared of the tarantula (50 percent) reigns supreme followed by the Australian native, huntsman spider (47 percent) which can have a leg span of up to 12 inches. Scorpions (46 percent), red back spiders (44 percent), goliath birdeater spiders (37 percent), camel spiders (36 percent) and tiger snakes (36 percent) also bring on a sweat.

James Boord, a spokesperson for tombola:

“The research shows that Brits are not the biggest fans of bugs and creepy crawlies. Yet Bug Match is our most popular game and we love seeing our community enjoy playing during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

And it seems that a fear of bugs even puts a third (33 percent) of Brits off camping, while 27 percent won’t sleep under the stars. 19 percent refuse to walk in a forest and 13 percent won’t swim in the sea (13 percent). 71 percent believe that a fear of creepy crawlies is passed down through generations, with two thirds (66 percent) wanting to banish their panic about insects.

Scariest Creepy Crawlies…

Spiders – 46% Wasps – 42% Cockroaches – 39% Maggots – 36% Ticks – 28% Flying ants – 24% Earwigs – 23% Daddy longlegs – 22% Giant ants – 20% Slugs – 18% Centipedes – 18% Millipede – 17% Termites – 17% Beetles – 16% Moths – 16% Woodlice – 14% Worms – 13% Flies – 12% Flatworms – 10% Fruit flies – 10% Dragonflies – 10% Crickets – 9% Snails – 9% Grasshoppers – 8% Caterpillars – 7%

This research of 2,000 Britons was commissioned by tombola and was conducted by Perspectus Global in November 2024.