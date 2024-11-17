Acorn TV December 2024 highlights…

Next month’s streaming highlights include Darby & Joan, Whitstable Pearl and Harry Wild.

The Acorn TV Original Derby and Joan sees its second series arrive in December and the episodes find Jack (Bryan Brown, Cocktail) and Joan (Greta Scacchi, Broken Trail) on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past.

Jack and Joan soon realise they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions?

The six-part run makes its debut on Monday, 30 December.

Whitstable Pear, another Acorn TV Original, has its six episodes ready to stream from series three.

The Whitstable Pearl restaurant is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman, After Life, Trigger Point) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles, Top Boy, Shadow and Bone) returns to Whitstable, reenergized, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers!

As cracks start to show in Pearl and Tom’s relationship, and Mike finally comes to terms with how his wife died, will Pearl and Mike acknowledge their deep feelings for one another?

Series four of My Life is Murder, the Acorn TV Original, brings eight episodes to stream.

Eight new mysteries. Eight new worlds. Eight diabolical killers that only Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless) can catch. And she’s bringing her friends and family along for the ride: Tech guru Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) is stepping up, contributing her considerable technical skills to Alexa’s investigations and the two of them have fallen into a comfortable mentor-mentee relationship – though neither of them will ever agree on who is the mentor and who is the student.

Cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is stepping in. Brother Will (Martin Henderson, Grey’s Anatomy) is staying close. Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) has her back and cranky cat, Chowder, can’t help complicating everything.

There is also the chance to catch series three of popular Acorn TV Original Harry Wild.

Retired lecturer-turned-investigator Harry (Jane Seymour, The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) and sidekick Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more.

Meanwhile, in the six-part run, Fergus plans to contest mum Paula’s (Samantha Mumba, The Time Machine) custody claim to his sister. Kevin Ryan (Guilt), Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O’Neill also star.

And finally, the second series of Acorn TV Original Signora Volpe.

Across three episodes we follow former British spy Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness) who has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house.

But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Then a dead man comes looking for vengeance, and Sylvia’s family must race against time to save her life.

Acorn TV