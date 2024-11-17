This November, ITV’s Lorraine will launch a special appeal to support baby banks across the UK…

Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal, in partnership with The Baby Bank Alliance and Morrisons supermarket, will help provide essential items for families experiencing hardship this winter.

With 4.3 million children now living in poverty and 1 million in destitution, as well as the cost-of-living-crisis continuing to put increasing pressure on families, baby banks are a lifeline for many. Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal will launch live on Lorraine from 9am on Monday 18th November and throughout the show will highlight the incredible work of baby banks, encouraging viewers to donate essential items.

Lorraine Kelly:

“Becoming a grandmother has been the most magical experience for me but every child deserves the best start in life- and I hope we can all come together to make a real difference here. Baby banks do incredible work to ensure that families don’t have to struggle to provide the early years essentials for so many and I’m so proud to be able to launch this appeal through the show to help even more of those that need support across the UK. I hope that our generous viewers will get behind this campaign and donate what they can. Even just a little can make such a huge difference.”

Monday’s Lorraine will also feature a powerful installation displaying 30 baby high-chairs- 21 laden with food and 9 left empty, symbolising the startling statistics in a typical UK classroom where 1 in 3 children live in poverty with no access to nutritious meals.

Following in the recent footsteps of the Princess of Wales, Lorraine paid a visit to The Baby Bank, Windsor where she made a donation of essential baby items, supporting the organisation’s vital day to day work. The TV presenter spent time sorting donations, packing care packages, and learning about the challenges faced by families who turn to baby banks for support within the local community.

As a recent new grandmother to Billie, Lorraine is passionate to ensure that all babies have the best possible start in life.

Morrisons will be supporting the appeal by providing dedicated donation points in all 497 of their stores across England, Wales, and Scotland for two weeks*. The supermarket chain will then work with local baby banks to distribute the donated items, having signposted nappies, wipes, bottles and teats and toiletries for both new mums and babies as the items most in need.

You can find your nearest Morrisons via their store finder.

In a survey commissioned exclusively for the campaign by Baby Bank Alliance (Omnibus survey), 96% of individuals agreed that the cost of living crisis is continuing to impact family finances** with new figures from 148 baby banks showing that 199,180 babies and children have been supported by them in 2023.*** Powered by local communities, over 300 baby banks across the UK provide a vital lifeline for families in all sorts of challenging circumstances. They create warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys for their children.

Hannah Pentith, Executive Lead of the Baby Bank Alliance:

“Times are hard for so many families. More than 4.3 million children in the UK currently live in poverty and baby banks are often a lifeline for families, at a time when the cost of living continues to punish the poorest in our society. This winter families face impossible choices on tight budgets, taking extreme steps such as nappy rationing, sleeping on the floor and not turning on their heating.

“We estimate that around 400,000 babies and children were supported by the UK’s 300+ baby banks in the last year alone, and the demand is rising. We are delighted that Lorraine is launching this appeal to support the nation’s baby banks. Donations of essential products such as nappies, wipes and toiletries will make a real difference to families. Lorraine’s support will demonstrate the valuable impact of baby banks up and down the country and help even more families in need”

You can join Lorraine and help make a difference to families in need by visiting your local Morrisons store, where every donation, big or small, can make a real difference.

Lorraine’s Baby Bank Appeal launches tomorrow- 18 November from 9am on ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX