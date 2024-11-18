Sharon tries to find the right time to tell Martin about Ruby’s baby, but he is caught up with the potential closure of the market.

Eventually, Sharon spills the beans to Martin. He’s taken aback and turns to Stacey for support, who doubts the news at first. But when Sharon shows him the birth certificate, Martin is left speechless. As he asks Sharon for Ruby’s address, there’s a sudden knock at the door, and Ruby bursts in, accusing Martin of stealing from her.

Meanwhile, Elaine and her hens are getting ready for their big night at The Vic as George prepares to meet the stags at The Boxing Den. Johnny tells Elaine that he’s got a big surprise planned for her. Anna asks Elaine to invite Cindy to the hen do and wedding, which she reluctantly agrees to. At George’s stag do, Junior and a drunk Ian get into a war of words over Cindy.

Later, at The Vic, Johnny proudly announces the arrival of the night’s entertainment – a drag queen – leaving Elaine stunned.

Elsewhere, Nicola is jubilant about buying Peggy’s, but Teddy predicts it’ll all end in tears and warns he won’t pick up the pieces. Zack suggests that Nicola hires Chelsea as the bar manager.

Also, Lauren is struggling with pain and takes it out on Peter and Louie. She books a visit to the GP.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Dee-Dee wakes up from a nightmare. As she meets with a new client, Dee-Dee hurries out before suffering a meltdown. Kit does his best to calm her down before Dee-Dee confides some shocking news in Sarah.

Meanwhile, Shona checks her junk mail and is shocked to see an email from Clayton’s prison.

Elsewhere, when Mason’s brothers are released without charge, Betsy advises Mason to lie and tell them it was Tim who grassed them up to the police. Betsy flirts with Mason, but the mood is broken when Matty pulls up in his car.

Also, Ken returns from his holiday and tells the Barlows that, having looked at his finances, he’s going to have to let Cassie go. The family’s relieved as Ken thanks Cassie but explains that he no longer requires her services.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Ruby is lost for words at seeing her estranged daughter Steph. She sends Caleb away so they can have it out.

Ruby is rattled when Steph reveals she was in contact with Helen. Ruby tries to get to the bottom of Steph’s relationship with Helen, but as Steph continues to berate her mother for her dysfunctional childhood, Ruby is pushed over the edge and slaps Steph.

Meanwhile, Brenda is shocked when Pollard reveals his plans for a Christmas wedding.

Elsewhere, Caleb makes Jai an offer.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now