Sky Documentaries has selected four diverse production companies to benefit from the Sky Development Partnership Fund…

DARE Pictures, Proper Content, Zandland, and 22Summers will take part in the newly launched scheme which aims to support companies led or owned by diverse people. The programme will see each indie receive tailored support from Sky Documentaries and they will collaborate closely with the commissioning team over six months to work up a slate of new ideas, along with a minimum of £15k towards development work.

Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Documentaries & Factual at Sky:

“After a competitive selection process, we’re thrilled to partner with these four exceptional companies, who bring with them a wealth of experience and formidable creative ambition. Working together, we hope to make boundary-pushing docs that engage, challenge, and entertain our audience in new and exciting ways.”

The companies: DARE Pictures (darepictures.com) stands for Diversity, Allyship, Representation and Empowerment is known for its bold and socially impactful documentaries that challenge the status quo and bring to light untold stories from diverse perspectives. Their portfolio includes productions such as Fugitive: The Mystery of the Crypto Queen, Sky Germany/Channel 4 and Dalton’s Dream, BBC Storyville.

22Summers (22summers.com) takes a film-maker first approach, producing films and tv programmes with global reach that inspire, entertain and make a positive impact on our culture. Recent productions include Erased, WW2’s Heroes of Colour (Disney+) which tells the unsung story of black and brown soldiers during the war.

Proper Content (propercontent.com) is known for distinctive, impactful documentaries underpinned with social purpose, such as the BAFTA- and Grierson-winning The School That Tried to End Racism (C4), the Grierson-winning Suicidal: In Our Own Words (C4) and Chris Packham: Is it Time to Change the Law? (C4). They bring creative innovation and diverse perspectives to everything they do, on and off screen.

Zandland (zand.land) brings a fresh and dynamic approach to documentary filmmaking, with a focus on creative storytelling that bridges the gap between traditional and new media. Recent productions include Kingpins (C4) and The Toxic World Of Perfect Looks (C4).

Luke Seraphin, Head of Diversity at Sky:

“Our Development Partnership is a vital step in ensuring that our industry reflects the rich tapestry of voices that make up our society. By supporting these talented production companies, we’re not just investing in powerful storytelling but also in the future of a more diverse and representative media landscape.”

The Sky Documentaries Development Partnership is part of Sky’s broader commitment to fostering inclusivity within the media industry, ensuring that a wide range of voices contribute to its programming. Sky looks forward to seeing the innovative and culturally relevant content that these partnerships will produce.