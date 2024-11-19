Ruby accuses Martin of breaking into her house, but Sharon steps in to clarify the situation. Martin demands to know if they have a child together, and Ruby finally admits they have a son. After a war of words with Stacey, Ruby drops another bombshell.

Meanwhile, Linda and Johnny question a visibly upset Elaine about her response to the Drag Queen, but she remains tight-lipped.

At the laundrette, Linda seeks clarity but is advised to speak with her mother. Back at The Vic, Linda presses Elaine for answers, and Elaine finally opens up to her.

Elsewhere, the GP informs Lauren that she needs to cut back on her pain medication and cannot receive another prescription.

Later, Anna and Lauren discuss her symptoms, and Anna speculates whether Lauren might be expecting. In the toilets at The Vic, Lauren takes a test, which turns out to be positive.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Moira continues to prepare for the worst ahead of her operation.

Meanwhile, Steph reluctantly agrees to go for a coffee with Ruby. Just as it looks as if they’re getting somewhere in their relationship, things grind to a halt when Ruby’s father Anthony turns up.

Ruby is in disbelief to realise Steph set this up, as her father tries to plead his case. Wanting nothing to do with him, Ruby storms out.

After a heated conversation, Caleb is struck by Anthony’s sincerity and accepts a mysterious box from him as a gift for Ruby. Will Caleb be able to convince Ruby to listen to what her father has to say?

Elsewhere, Jai proposes a scheme.

Also, Pollard reveals the engagement ring he bought for delighted Brenda at an auction.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now