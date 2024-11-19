Channel 4 takes a ride on one of the most picturesque trains in the world…

In this seasonal special voiced by Hugh Bonneville, Channel 4 book a ticket on the illustrious Bernina Express and experience some festive magic along the way.

The one-off special follows the journey of the train as it travels from Chur, Switzerland’s oldest town, through some of the most spectacular, steep and stunning Alpine landscapes in Europe, ending in the beautiful town of Tirano in Italy. En route, the programme visit some of the people who live and work with the mountains of the Alps as their backdrop.

An Alpine Train at Christmas special will air in an hour-long slot this December.

Channel 4’s Jasper Hone, Commissioning Executive, Lifestyle:

“It’s a bucket list railway ride for many, so we’re delighted to share with viewers access to see how this scenic Alpine train ride prepares for the Christmas holiday season. One of many festive highlights to indulge in this December on Channel 4.”