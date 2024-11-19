ITV Announce the newest recipient of the Tony Warren Bursary and this time the cobbles are just around the corner…

ITV Studios have announced Blackpool born, Abbie Lasledj, as the newest recipient of the Tony Warren Bursary and this year there’s a unique link to the creator of Coronation Street himself.

Abbie is the first Bursary student to attend Manchester Metropolitan University, twenty six years after Tony was made an Honorary Doctor of Letters by ‘Manchester Met’ in recognition of his contribution to television and creative writing.

Now studying for her BA (Hons) Acting at the University’s Manchester School of Theatre, just a stone’s throw from the original home of Tony’s beloved Coronation Street, at the former Granada Television Studios on Quay Street, Abbie said:

“I always had a passion for acting. My earliest memory of performing was the Christmas nativity in primary school; I can remember being the only pupil not being allowed to use the microphone as my voice was ‘too loud’. Receiving this bursary is an incredible honour and a pivotal moment in my journey as a mature acting student. It validates my decision to pursue my passion and encourages me to embrace new challenges.”

Raised in the seaside town of St Annes, Abbie had first auditioned for drama school at 17. She said:

“I was told to come back when I was slightly older. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen. Life threw some challenges my way which knocked my confidence for a long time. The financial support of the bursary is invaluable. It is common knowledge how intense dramaschool is; as a mature student with financial responsibilities, I was worried about how I would balance work and study. Receiving this award is truly lifechanging.”

Abbie Lasledj is the seventh student to receive the Bursary and will graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University in 2027.

Launched in 2018 the ITV Tony Warren Bursary chooses a student from the North West each year and supports them throughout their drama training. Tony created Coronation Street for Granada Television in 1960, the first episode aired, on ITV, in December of that year and the programme has been a regular on-screen ever since. Only ever absent from screens in 1979 for three months when the whole of ITV went off air due to strike action.

Tony created such memorable characters as Ena Sharples, Ken Barlow, Annie Walker, Elsie Tanner and Emily Nugent.

A professional actor before he became a writer, Coronation Street creator, Tony Warren, was always a champion of local talent and acutely aware of just how difficult it was for disadvantaged young people to get a step on to the drama school ladder. Shortly before his death in 2016 he discussed his wish for Coronation Street and ITV to establish a bursary that would support local actors from disadvantaged backgrounds in to training at drama school.

Gennie Radcliffe, ITV Casting Director:

“It was such a delight to offer Abbie the Tony Warren Bursary Award 2024. During her audition it quickly became evident she has the most wonderful comic timing coupled with the ability to inject real pathos into her characters; she felt instantly very Corrie and I know Tony would definitely approve. I can’t wait to see what impact Manchester Metropolitan University’s training will have on her already incredibly evident talent.”