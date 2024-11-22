Disney+ have announced the official premiere date for Star original series High Potential…

Written by Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, High Potential follows a single mother with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).

Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” this Disney+ version stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

ABC Signature produces High Potential.

High Potential streaming from January 23rd 2025 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.