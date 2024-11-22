Lisa wakes up on Carla’s sofa with a hangover. When Carla admits to Ryan that she has feelings for Lisa but she’s out of depth, he urges her to go for it.

Carla returns home to find Lisa getting dressed. Will she make her move?

Meanwhile, Logan and Matty corner Betsy and steal her phone. Lisa is horrified to see she’s missed a message from Betsy saying she’s in trouble.

Elsewhere, Steve spells out to Cassie that she’s sacked.

Also, in the Bistro office, Nick and Toyah hear Leanne and quickly get dressed. Are they about to be caught in the act?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

A hooded figure attempts to steal Kim’s car. The culprit is already long gone, but Kim finds out who’s responsible and has an ultimatum for them.

Meanwhile, Charity questions Steph.

Elsewhere, Tom loses it.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now