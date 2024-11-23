S4C is offering live hours across the Winter Fair once again this year, with English commentary and subtitles available…

As one of the finest stock shows in Europe, the Winter Fair draws crowds from far and wide to enjoy two days packed full of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The event is also an opportunity to buy unique gifts from quality craftspeople.

Mari Lovgreen, highlights presenter:

“I love the Winter Fair! It’s a great place to showcase Welsh produce – the best in the world! It’s the perfect opportunity to start your Christmas shopping and catch up with people before the festive season.”

Nia Roberts will present live from the Winter Fair, with Ifan Jones Evans and Mari Lovgreen presenting the highlights programme on Monday 25 November and Tuesday 26 November at 9pm. Joining Nia, Ifan will look at the cattle competitions, Meinir Howells with the sheep, David Oliver and Heledd Cynwal in the horse’s ring and Aeron Pughe roaming the showground.

On the eve of the Winter Fair, Sunday 24 November at 19.30, a feast of hymns from the Moliant y Maes service at the Royal Welsh showground in July will be seen in a special episode of Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol.

“When I think of the Winter Fair I think of fairy lights, mulled wine and good food – it’s certainly one of my Christmas highlights!”

The Winter Fair is the last event of this year’s Royal Welsh Show’s Feature County, Ceredigion. The Winter Fair will be live between 10am and 4pm on Monday 25 November and Tuesday 26 November. It will be possible to watch the Winter Fair on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer and on the @YSioeS4C YouTube channel and @S4Csioe Facebook page.