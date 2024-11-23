Sky and Peacock Original drama thriller series The Day of the Jackal has been renewed for a second run…

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK and Ireland:

“We are thrilled by the phenomenal global reception of The Day of the Jackal. This series has captivated audiences with its propulsive storytelling, epic scope, and unforgettable performances from Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. Becoming Sky’s biggest Original to date is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and masterful artistry poured into every scene.”

It is little surprise the production has seen more episodes ordered with the show becoming the biggest Sky Original ever and the biggest launch on Sky in over two years, drawing a record audience of 3m in its first week. It also proved a hit stateside with it ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows on its platform and was a Top 5 streaming original in the US for its opening weekend the company noted.

In Australia the series has become the highest rated new series launch of this year for Fox Showcase.

The first series follows an unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

As well as Eddie Redmayne other cast include Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill and Sule Rimi.

“The series has sold to almost 200 territories globally, including SkyShowtime across Europe; Disney+ in Latin America; Amazon Prime Video in France; Corus in Canada; TVNZ in New Zealand; JioCinema in India; WOWOW in Japan; Wavve in South Korea; Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa; OSN in the Middle East and North Africa; and Foxtel in Australia.” – Sky