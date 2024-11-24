EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Jamie and his professional dance partner Michelle Tsiakkas in the dance-off alongside Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Both couples performed their routines again; Jamie and Michelle performed their Foxtrot to Stand By Me by Ben E. King, while Montell and Johannes performed their Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Montell and Johannes.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Jamie said:

“Strictly is magic. That is all I can say. Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, but everyone who works on this show. That’s what made me want to do this show, it’s the people, not what I’m doing.

“I’ve had the best time. I could ramble on all day about this one [Michelle]. She’s a new pro and she’s absolutely been the most amazing teacher. We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe.”

Michelle said: “I just want to say it goes without saying Jamie is an amazing dancer, and he’s improved so much week by week. He’s worked so hard to get to where he is. It’s my first year with a partner and I’ve realised that it’s so much more than just the dancing and the technique, it’s the bonds and the friendships that you make. I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Tonight’s results show saw the Sugababes perform a medley of hits Overload, Freak Like Me and Push The Button, while Saturday night’s show featured the return of the Dance-A-Thon, where all the competing couples hit the dancefloor for a lively group samba. The judges then eliminated the couples one by one, ultimately declaring JB Gill and his partner Lauren Oakley as the champions.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.