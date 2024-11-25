In last night’s episode of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… the WAG spoke about an encounter with the President Elect…

During highlights of the ITV1 and STV show last evening Coleen Rooney shared a surprising famous connection of hers, as she said of her and footballer husband Wayne’s time stateside:

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump. And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree. So Donald Trump said to his son ‘see? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls. And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

Coleen then continued to tell her fellow campmates about how Trump “wanted Wayne to go over to teach his son to play football.”

McFly performer Danny Jones had one burning question to ask Coleen about her visit to see Trump, as he asked: “Is he that orange?” Coleen confirmed: “He was very orange!”

Businessman Donald Trump was the 45th president of the United States, and of course, following the election earlier this month will also be the country’s 47th.

