Today, ITV’s Loose Women announced the show’s first ever 25-hour Talkathon…

The Loose Women Talkathon stars on Thursday 5th December 2024, in support of ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking campaign.

“Alongside a host of classic Loose Women chat, the panel will also be joined by some very special showbiz and expert guests throughout.” – ITV

According to the programme the UK is facing a mental health crisis, with an estimated one in four people experiencing a mental health problem every year and the number needing support is on the rise – which is why it’s more important than ever that we get people talking.

The Britain Get Talking initiative has sparked over 200 million conversations so far and in the year Loose Women marks 25 years on screens, the show is set to continue the groundbreaking work of the campaign as the panellists use the positive power of conversation to tackle taboos around mental health and raise awareness, as well as vital funds, for Mind, YoungMinds and Scottish Action for Mental Health helplines and services.

In a new promo that aired during today’s show, some of the Loose Women panellists taking part can be heard telling viewers: “As you know, on Loose Women, we love to talk… Now, in support of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, we’re going to do what we do best… Raising awareness, and vital funds, for support helplines and those in need.”

This epic challenge comes as worrying new research has found that more than one in three Brits avoid talking to their friends or families if they’re struggling with their mental health, through fear of worrying them or being a burden. Nearly one in three adults have also purposely avoided speaking about difficult emotions that they’ve experienced.

The free helplines run by the three Britain Get Talking charities can be a lifeline for those struggling with their mental health or anyone worried about a loved one, helping to make sure that everyone has someone to turn to for support when they need it. The need for this is stark.

For many people who are struggling in silence, the decision to call a helpline can be the turning point they need. ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking charities want to answer every single person’s call for help, but they’re facing more pressure than ever.

Sarah Hunt, Head of Strategy & Communications, Social Purpose at ITV:

“Since 2019, ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking has been encouraging the nation to connect with each other to proactively support their mental wellbeing. Loose Women have been showing us how it’s done for 25 years! There’s nothing more fitting than bringing these two brands together to raise awareness of the power of talking for our mental wellbeing and support our Britain Get Talking charity helplines, which make sure those struggling with their mental health, or worried about a loved one, have somewhere to turn when they need it most.”

Loose Women’s history-making 25 hour Talkathon will be streamed live on ITVX and STV Player throughout, starting during Loose Women on Thursday 5th December, from 12.30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.