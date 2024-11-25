Today, Netflix released the full-length trailer for Missing You, Harlan Coben’s next thriller starring Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role…

The five part-limited series will be arriving on Netflix globally on 1st January 2025. Missing You focuses on Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), a detective specialising in Missing Persons.

Eleven years ago, her fiancé Josh, the love of her life, vanished without a trace, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s unexpected reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

The drama will also star Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner and James Nesbitt. The series follows the success of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once, named as #1 most-viewed TV show, with over 108m views, on Netflix for the first half of 2024.

In keeping with previous Harlan Coben adaptations, Missing You relocates the story from the US to the UK. Filming took place in and around Manchester and the Northwest of England and was produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios).

“With over 80 million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 best-selling New York Times author of 36 novels, including I Will Find You, The Match, Win, The Boy From The Woods, Run Away, Fool Me Once, The Stranger, Tell No One, Think Twice and the renowned Myron Bolitar series.

“His books are published in 45 languages around the globe. Coben is the creator and executive producer of several television dramas including Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger, Safe, Gone for Good, and The Woods. Harlan is also the founder of Final Twist Productions.” – Netflix

Quay Street Productions was founded by producer Nicola Shindler OBE in 2021, to make contemporary, provocative, entertaining, and engaging drama for UK and global audiences.

Based in Manchester, Quay Street Productions has given viewers Russell T Davies drama Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter as soap opera legend Noele “Nolly” Gordon, and Significant Other starring Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour, both launched on ITVX and ITV in 2023. Feature-length drama, Men Up, written by Matthew Barry starring Iwan Rheon aired on BBC One over Christmas 2023 and After the Flood, written by Mick Ford and starring Sophie Rundle launched on ITV1 and ITVX earlier this year.