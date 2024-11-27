OTD, November 27th 1980…



John Mitchell interviewed Margaret Welters, the first wife of the late actor Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979, about a book of poems penned by the actor that has been published.

At her Nottingham home John talks to Margaret about why she isn’t happy about the posthumously published poems by Richard which included many that were written to his first wife. The book had been released by his second wife Judy Loe. John also talks to Margaret’s daughter by their marriage, 14-year-old Samantha Beckinsale, who only discovered she had a famous father at school.

In the report Margaret reads one of the poems penned by the actor famed for his roles in sitcoms Rising Damp (Yorkshire TV/ITV) and Porridge (BBC TV).