Husain will leave the Beeb in the new year…

Mishal began her career at the BBC as a producer in 1998. She then became a presenter on BBC World News in 2001, working both in-studio and on-location across various regions including the US, the Middle East, South Asia, Singapore, and China. In 2014, she was the first journalist to report from the school in Peshawar, Pakistan, after the Taliban attack. Her 2017 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following their engagement, was broadcast globally.

Mishal has been a presenter on the Today programme on Radio 4 for the last eleven years and hosts The Today Debate, as well as the recent BBC UK general election debates. She has also appeared on the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten. Her TV documentaries have included a three-part series on the life of Mahatma Gandhi; How Facebook Changed the World about the Arab uprisings of 2011; Malala – Shot for Going to School and The Longest Reign, which aired after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mishal Husain:

“My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4. I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best.”

In 2022 Mishal was live on air on Radio 4 for the announcement of Her Majesty’s passing and presented from outside Westminster Abbey for the radio coverage of the funeral, as well as for the King’s coronation the following year.

She was named the Voice of the Viewer and Listener ‘Best Contributor to Audio’ of 2023 and hosted two election debates for the BBC during the 2024 election campaign, including with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, days before the vote.

This year she won the London Press Club’s ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ and, earlier this month, the Charles Wheeler Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Journalism. She leaves the corporation to join Bloomberg.

CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness:

“Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter. I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day.”