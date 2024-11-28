An anxious Cindy avoids calls from both Lauren and Junior.

In the Square, Lauren confronts Cindy, but Cindy insists she hasn’t done anything wrong. Later, Cindy hesitantly makes her way to the hospital to visit Junior.

Meanwhile, Peter is suspicious of Lauren’s mood swings. He confides in Anna who gives him some food for thought. Back at No.45, Peter asks Lauren if she has started drinking again.

Elsewhere, Kim tries to play matchmaker between Ravi and Denise in The Vic.

Nicola gets acquainted with the residents of Walford and makes a point of introducing herself to Ravi following his previous behaviour with Barney.

Also, Jean and Harvey continue to argue as she shuts him out of her financial decision making. Jean doesn’t appreciate Kathy’s concern either and the pair come to blows.

At Pollard and Brenda’s engagement party, Eric gives his speech and announces a honeymoon cruise. Brenda is overjoyed.

With the engagement party in full swing, Rodney is curious as to where Pollard got his new influx of wealth. Although Pollard plays coy, he suddenly panics and makes to leave.

Meanwhile, Leyla is suspicious.

Elsewhere, Jimmy’s guilt builds.

