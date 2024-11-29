Roman Kemp backed for presenting role on This Morning after rumoured restructure…

Following ITV boss Martin Frizell’s resignation, The One Show’s Roman Kemp has been backed to be included a potential revamp of ratings flop This Morning as part of a rumoured restructure which could see Kemp as a key presenter on the long running daily magazine format.

The show is currently being strangled in the ratings by BBC One following several controversies over the past few years and several ex-staff declaring the production a ‘toxic’ environment.

One bookmaker has placed Kemp second in the market at 7/2 behind former BBC Breakfast segment presenter Steph McGovern who narrowly leads the market at 3/1, with current hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard’s futures reportedly up in the air.

Culinary presenters Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo also feature in the top five at 7/2 and 5/1 respectively. Storm Huntley completes the top five in the market, slightly ahead of D’Acampo at 4/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Mega Dice:

"In the wake of ITV boss Martin Frizell's resignation, rumours of a restructure to This Morning's hosting panel are rife, with Roman Kemp tipped to be given hosting duties at the expense of Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

“Storm Huntley and Gino D’Acampo have also been tipped for the job and round off the top five in the market, at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively.”

This Morning – Replacement Presenters