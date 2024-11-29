Derren Brown joins a list of cultural icons who have appeared in the cartoon comedy..

The Simpsons welcomes Derren Brown as he stars in the show’s first ever double length Christmas episode called O C’mon All Ye Faithful. Derren joins names such as Sting, Tom Jones, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Elton John and Pierce Brosnan who have all previously featured in the Fox series which airs on Sky in the UK and streams first on Disney+.

Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine:

‘In terms of lines and screen time it is probably one of the largest guest starring roles we’ve ever had and he is fantastic, charming and very funny in the episode.’

In the storyline the famed British mentalist comes to Springfield and uses psychological tricks and showmanship to raise the town’s Christmas spirit.

When Homer gets hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a cheery chain-reaction and causes everyone to question what they believe and to explore the meaning of “miracle.”

Featuring musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix, this special double episode marks the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons series premiere Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire and airs exclusively on Disney+ starting December 17th.

Derren Brown:

‘It’s the best thing that’s happened in my life so far. I had just started writing Only Human, my new touring show, when the call came in. I was asked to keep it very quiet for the time being, so I immediately told everyone I met. I did wonder if it meant I had reached a level of such stratospheric success that I no longer needed to write the new show, but I have been politely assured that is not the case. I’m not against stepping out on stage with bright yellow make-up.’

Derren’s new stage show Only Human will embark on a major UK Tour starting in spring 2025. For all tour and ticket information, visit derrenbrown.co.uk