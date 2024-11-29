ITN Productions secures exclusive on-camera interview with an alleged rapist in the Pelicot trial…

ITN Productions is to produce the ‘fast-turnaround documentary’ The Pelicot Rape Case: A Town on Trial for Channel 5 to air early December. The documentary features an exclusive on-camera interview with one of the alleged rapists in the case. The interview is part of a wider examination of the circumstances surrounding Dominique Pelicot’s crimes and Gisèle Pelicot’s brave response from a psychological, legal and cultural perspective.

Ian Rumsey, ITN Managing Director of Content:

“Our news heritage and the agility of our production teams means ITN Productions is uniquely placed to produce a rigorous, detailed documentary tracking the impact of these disturbing crimes as the trial unfolds. Securing exclusive on-camera access with one of the alleged rapists has been part of our commitment to telling the wider story of Gisèle Pelicot’s astonishing bravery.”

What is it that leads over 70 men to choose to allegedly take part in one of the most shocking crimes in French legal history? And what is it that drives a single woman to choose to speak her truth in front of the world to bring them to justice?

This film will examine the awful crimes of Dominique Pelicot and contrast them to the dignity and bravery of his ex-wife, Gisèle. The 90-minute documentary will examine the crimes from a psychological, legal and cultural perspective as well as hearing from voices within the Mazan community where the Pelicots lived a seemingly idyllic retirement.

Speaking to those who have been in court every day of the trail, and those who have watched from afar, ITN will ask how these crimes could have gone unreported for so many years, what it means for how sexual assault is viewed in France and the rest of the world and what hard questions men need to ask themselves about modern masculinity.

The programme will also speak to one of the alleged rapists themselves to hear his defence in one of the world’s most shocking rape case.

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5:

“ITN is the natural partner to produce a documentary about this harrowing crime and unfolding trial, one that has captured the attention of the world. Gisèle Pelicot has become a symbolic figure of bravery and change. We believe this story must be told and Channel 5 is resolute in telling it.”

Jeremy Daldry is Executive Producer, Anna Davis and Oliver Price are Producer Directors for ITN Productions. It was commissioned by Denise Seneviratne, at Channel 5. Post-production by ITN Post.

The Pelicot Rape Case: A Town on Trial, Channel 5, Wednesday 11th December, 9 pm