Formula E and ITV have today announced a new free-to-air broadcast deal…

The deal between ITV Sport and Formula E, for the UK and Ireland, will see all 16 E-Prix and Qualifying sessions for Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship shown live across ITV4 and ITVX.

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Sport:

“This new deal brings Formula E fans some of the biggest races across Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are delighted to be the free-to-air partner and look forward to welcoming Formula E to ITV and ITVX.”

As the series’ new free-to-air home for the UK, the broadcaster will also host nine races live on ITV4, as well as an all-new bespoke highlights show after each race weekend. All 16 races of the 2024/25 Formula E Season 11 calendar starting in São Paulo on 7th December – including qualifying – will be broadcast live on ITVX’s free-to-air streaming channel. The iconic city destinations where the 22 drivers and their teams will go head-to-head also include Monaco, Miami, Tokyo, Berlin and London.

In addition, nine E-Prix including São Paulo, Miami, race two in Shanghai and the Jeddah, Monaco and Tokyo double-headers will be shown live to ITV4 viewers. Also announced today is an all-new bespoke highlights show on ITV4 and ITVX following every race weekend hosted by Nicki Shields, who also takes on the key role of lead presenter of the all-electric series for the first time.

Nicki – who brings a wealth of experience to the role having been involved in the presenter line-up since Season One and is the first woman to hold the role at Formula E – will be supported by championship favourites including Karun Chandhok, David Coulthard and Billy Monger.

As one of the UK’s freshest streaming services with 15,000 hours of content and a strong foothold in UK sport, including coverage of football, horse racing and rugby.

ITVX specialises in delivering original exclusive material from ITV and other studios, as well as delivering live-streamed content of major events including sport and culture, in addition to popular on-demand shows and films.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E:

“We’re delighted to offer UK and Ireland fans even greater access to our incredible championship via our two fantastic media partners – TNT Sport and now ITV – giving them more ways to watch and taking them even closer to the sport. With our new post-race weekend highlights show on ITV, fans will be able to get bespoke content directly from the paddock helping educate, excite and entertain new and loyal fans alike. We can’t wait to bring our fans more track-side action and continue to grow the sport.”