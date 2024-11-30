From 1980s Copenhagen to a darkly comic festive fare…

Bullshit! is a powerful and brutal award-winning drama series that arrives from Monday, 2 December.

Exclusive UK Premiere sees all six episodes streaming starring actor and singer Alba August and Marco Ilsø. Bullshit is inspired by true events, that gets its UK premiere exclusively on Viaplay. Set in 1980s Copenhagen, join a group of rebellious youths who are part of hardcore biker gang called Bullshit. The episodes delve into the darkly exciting, but dangerous world of bikers as a passionate love story unfolds between Pia and Mackerel, set against the high-octane world of motorbikes and violence.

Based on the acclaimed book Bullshit: The Story of a Family by Camilla Stockmann and Janus Køster-Rasmussen, the series garnered accolades galore at the 2024 Geneva Int. Film Festival 2024, winning Best Miniseries, Best Direction, Best Acting Performance and the Talent Award.

The production tells the powerful story of a group of lost youths in late 70s and early 80s, Denmark. What starts out as joining of a community of like-minded souls, leads to a world of brutal conflict.

Alba August stars as Pia, a determined 16-year-old who summons up the courage to finally leave her difficult family. Taking with her just 100 Kroner and the desire to be part of a community she meets Henning aka Mackerel (Marco Ilsø). He’s 18 and has turned his back on the polite society to follow his dreams of brotherhood, freedom and motorcycles, leading him to the biker gang he sees as his family. The pair embark on a wild love-affair as the ambitious Mackerel is determined to climb the ranks of Bullshit, whatever the cost.

Life seems good, but a bloody war with the Hells Angels is about to change everything. Danish with English subtitles.

This Is Not a Christmas Movie is a darkly fun Christmas film which comes to Viaplay on Sunday, 1 December and is also an exclusive UK Premiere.

Deck the halls and get ready for a Christmas movie like no other as This Is Not a Christmas Movie, a darkly comic festive fare, arrives exclusively on Viaplay a gift to you, for your viewing pleasure.

Michael Middelkoop directs this award-winning family farce, that follows a determined clan whose attempts at peace, harmony and goodwill to all, go horribly wrong. Meet a very dysfunctional family, or are they just like everyone else, as they approach another Christmas together?

Mum Brechtje (60) is about to get cancelled by everyone but doesn’t understand why. Her husband, Martijn (62), has fallen in love with a younger colleague and according to him, true love like this just can’t be denied.

Their son-in-law, Justus (34), gets lost in a Don Quixote-esque quest for his masculinity, stretching his boundaries as well as his sphincter. While Jos (28), their middle child, is forever changing the world around her, with tolerance and open mindedness… that is until her girlfriend wants a threesome. All of that happens just before their annual Christmas dinner.

As they gather for their festive feast, they end up with a dinner rife with miscommunications, misunderstanding, romantic misadventure and… a potential hostage crisis.

Not even Santa can save this Christmas. This is Not a Christmas Movie you’ll want to recreate at the most wonderful time of the year, but it could just be the perfect antidote to the other tinsel-tinged films. Stars: Jacqueline Blom, René van Zinnicq Bergmann, Georgina Verbaan, Barbara Sloesen, Kiefer Zwart, Stefanie van Leersum. Dutch with English subtitles.

Who Shot Otto Mueller? – Enthralling Estonian mystery crime-drama series comes to streaming from Monday, 9 December. This exclusive UK Premiere sees the full series of eight episodes on Viaplay. Helmed by director René Vilbre and written by Birk Rohelend, this gripping and beautifully shot eight-part Estonian crime drama is set for its UK premiere exclusively on Viaplay.

This enthralling series follows the story of Otto Mueller, a celebrated businessman and ex-Soviet wrestler who meets a grisly end on his 65th birthday… unveiling a web of deep buried secrets from his past and a whole world of new intrigue.

As detectives start their investigations, they interrogate eight of his family members in turn. Soon dark truths about a successful and powerful man who once killed a wolf with his bare hands gradually start to come to light. Everyone has a story about Otto Mueller – and everyone has a motive.

Find out Who Shot Otto Mueller? in this truly riveting crime-series. Starring: Jaan Rekkor, Evelin Vöigemast, Mait Malmsten, Tambet Tuisk, Doris Tslar, Märt Avandi, Tiina Tauraite, Hilje Murel. Estonian with English subtitles.