ITV has licensed the original Skywalker Star Wars trilogy for ITV2 and ITVX…

The broadcaster has also obtained documentary Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from Disney Entertainment, with the films set to air on ITV2 today (30th November) and tomorrow (1st December). All four films will then be available to stream on catch up on ITVX for the month of December.

Lucasfilm presents the first of the Star Wars standalone films – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an epic adventure. Amidst conflict, a band of unlikely heroes unite to purloin the plans for the Death Star, the Empire’s pinnacle of destructive power. This pivotal moment in the Star Wars chronology unites common individuals who decide to undertake extraordinary deeds, thereby becoming part of a legacy larger than themselves.

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.

Discover the conflict between good and evil in the electrifying Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. After the destruction of the Death Star, Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels. After the Rebellion’s defeat on the ice planet Hoth, Luke journeys to the planet Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda, who has lived in hiding since the fall of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth Vader lures young Skywalker into a trap in the Cloud City of Bespin.

Experience the triumph of the Force in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In the epic conclusion of the saga, the Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with a more powerful Death Star while the Rebel fleet mounts a massive attack on the space station. Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader in a final climactic duel before the evil Emperor.