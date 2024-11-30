Be dazzled by Davro…

Following his sell-out, critic pleasing, run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival last Summer, comedy star of stage and telly Bobby Davro is to head out on the road in 2025 for his first tour in over a decade.

Everything Is Funny If You Can Laugh At It is a masterclass in stand-up from one of Britain’s best loved comedians who was hotly tipped to replace Mike Yarwood as Britain’s leading impressionist in the mid-1980s and series such as Bobby Davro On The Box (TVS/ITV) and Bobby Davro’s TV Weekly (TVS/ITV) soon hit the air.

Numerous other TV appearances followed including on shows such as Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds (BBC), Copy Cats (LWT/ITV), The Generation Game (BBC), Summertime Special (TVS/ITV), Rock With Laughter (BBC) and Dancing On Ice (ITV). Bobby has even acted in BBC One soap EastEnders where he featured as Vinnie Monks.

“…if more modern comedians had a fraction of his showmanship, the circuit would be a jollier place …spot on delivery… bulletproof professionalism” – Chortle

Beginning on March 7 at The Brookside Theatre Romford, the tour will culminate at Leicester Square Theatre London on September 27, traversing the country and taking in twelve venues along the way.

Bobby Davro:

“With the laughter still ringing in my ears from my month in Edinburgh In August, I thought it was only right to take it around the county.

“This show proves two things – You’re never too old for a good gag and everything is funny if you can laugh at it. So if you like to laugh, come along – and don’t forget, if you’re on the frontline, you’re in the punchline! See you out there!”

In more recent years Davro has kept a presence on TV making guest spots on a host of reality type shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Pointless Celebrities and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

He has headlined for over fifteen years in pantomime across the country and his live stand-up shows are legendary.

“…a polished performance of predictably old-fashioned but expertly delivered gags” – The List

Tour Details

Bobby Davro: Everything is Funny if you can Laugh at it – National Tour 2025

7 March – Brookside Theatre – Romford

https://brooksidetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173658838

21 March – The Spa Pavilion – Felixstowe

https://thelittleboxoffice.com/spapavilion/event/view/203122

2 April – Epsom Playhouse – Epsom

https://www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk/shows/bobby-davro-everything-funnyif-you-can-laugh-it

2 May The Pavilion Theatre – Weymouth

https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/bobby-davro-everything-is-funny-if-you-can-laugh-at-it/

7 May Little Theatre – Leicester

https://thelittletheatre.co.uk/whats-on/bobby-davro-everything-is-funny-if-you-can-laugh-at-it

9 May Charter Hall – Colchester

https://colchester-events.co.uk/event/bobby-davro/

29 May The Tivoli Theatre – Wimborne

https://www.tivoliwimborne.co.uk/events/bobby-davro/

6 September Radlett Centre – Radlett

https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Comedy/Bobby-Davro

11 September – The Gatehouse – Stafford

https://www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/bobby-davro-everything-is-funny-if-you-can-laugh-at-it/

25 Sept – Lowther Pavilion – Lytham St Annes

https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/bobby-davro-everything-is-funny-if-you -can-laugh-at-it/

27 Sept Leicester Square Theatre – London

https://www.leicestersquaretheatre.com/show/bobby-davro-everything-is-funny-if-you-can-laugh-at-it/