From Sunday 1st December at 6am, EastEnders fans will be able to revisit every festive Walford celebration on BBC iPlayer as all of the show’s Christmas episodes become available to view.

The soap is infamous for its hugely dramatic Christmas episodes, including Den serving Angie with divorce papers (1986), the reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair (2007) and more recently, the full story of The Six and Keanu’s murder (2023).

Last week, the BBC hinted at what fans can look forward to in this year’s Christmas visit to Walford, teasing that Cindy Beale’s tangled love life would be a major focus as her recent antics catch up with her.

“Secrets and lies are set to throw a wrecking ball into the Beale family festivities this year as the shocking truth about Cindy is revealed in spectacular fashion on Christmas Day.

“Some incriminating evidence captured on tape will expose Cindy’s true love for ex-husband George and her scandalous affair with his son, Junior.

“Cindy has nowhere to hide as all hell breaks loose in the Beale and Knight families, with fury and accusations flying on all sides.”

