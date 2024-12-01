Gladiators star Montell Douglas has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Montell and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe in the dance-off alongside Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Both couples performed their routines again; Montell and Johannes performed their Rumba to I’m Here from the musical The Color Purple, while Tasha and Aljaž performed their Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from Six.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Tasha and Aljaž.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about her professional dance partner Johannes, Montell said:

“He [Johannes] has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible. I’m an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour.”

Johannes said: “I am so proud of you [Montell], because you are a non-dancer. But the one thing that you have done every single week is turn out beautiful dancing. So I want to say to you, thank you for respecting our art form of Ballroom and Latin. The way you handled it was like a true pro. You’re my winner.”

Tonight’s results show featured a performance of The Schuyler Sisters from the musical Hamilton and a dazzling group number from the professional dancers to As If We Never Said Goodbye from Sunset Boulevard.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.