The regular shows will bring seasonal cheer to ITV…

For a fifth year running, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will broadcast Christmas Day specials, from 7am on ITV1, STV and streaming offerings STV Player and ITVX. Also, keeping viewers company in the run up to the new year the programmes – along with Loose Women– will also air on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st December, from 6am on ITV1, STV.

To kick off the festivities this December, a festive promo launched on Sunday evening (December 1st), featuring a host of familiar daytime faces getting into the spirit with a range of fun and festive jumpers and accessories – including Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley in a Santa hat and This Morning regular Ben Shephard dressed as an elf!

Alongside the Loose Women panellists, the ITV Daytime personalities share the foods and films they’re looking forward to at this magical time of year.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime:

“For the fifth year running, we’re delighted to share our festive scheduling – including the return of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning on Christmas Day, plus Loose Women in the run up to the new year. The countdown to Christmas has started and we’re all looking forward to sharing the magic of this time of year with those at home as the decorations go up in the studios too!”

At 12pm on 25th December, James Martin will also spend the afternoon with Lorraine Kelly, Marti Pellow, Craig David and Luke Evans down in Hampshire from mid-day, where together, with Michelin-starred chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen and baker Richard Bertinet, James will serve up the perfect festive feast, ahead of a special performance from Marti Pellow at the end of James Martin’s Christmas Day special.

Ainsley’s Festive Flavours returns to ITV1 and STV from 2pm on Christmas Day and is set to be a real cracker. A sparkling guest list, including Brian Conley, Katherine Ryan, Olly Smith and Rosemary Shrager, will join Ainsley Harriott in the kitchen to help him cook up a spread guaranteed to share some festive cheer.

ITV Daytime weekdays from 6am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player