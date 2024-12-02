Actor Ian Smith has decided to call time with the Fremantle production…

In a statement released today by Fremantle, the company behind the long-running saga, it confirmed that Ian Smith is departing his role of Harold Bishop a part he first played nearly 40 years ago.

“We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years, most recently in the current season.” – Fremantle

Harold arrived in Erinsborough in January 1987 and remained a regular through to 1991. In that time, he was admired by snooty gossip Nell Mangle (Vivean Gray) but ultimately married her street rival the fiery Madge Ramsay (Anne Charleston). Harold also became hugely associated with the Coffee Shop and a love-hate friendship with Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver).

The character of Harold was devised by Neighbours creator and producer Reg Watson (Crossroads, The Young Doctors, Prisoner: Cell Block H) who directly asked Ian Smith to take on the role. Reg and Ian had worked successfully together on Grundy Televison’s female inmate serial Prisoner: Cell Block H where Smith had worked as a story-liner and actor.

Harold first departed Ramsay Street in 1991 when he was swept out to sea and was presumed dead – until 1996 when he was discovered by Helen Daniels (Anne Haddy) and reintroduced into the storylines, suffering from amnesia and called Ted. Ian remained with the show as a regular until 2008 and has since then made several guest appearances before rejoining the soap for one last extended stint earlier this year. Harold will be seen for the last time in April 2025.

His final storyline saw Harold return to Erinsborough to move into a new retirement home. Ian Smith has decided to retire from acting due to increasing ill health noting today on Network 10 – which airs the soap in Australia – that he has terminal cancer. “I found out a few months back that I have cancer, they expect me to die.” The 85-year-old added, “I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part. I’ve seen so many deaths. I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones. I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer:

“The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do. Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off. It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

As part of his departure storyline the production has also confirmed the return of Anne Charleston as Madge. ‘Anne will be joining Ian on set for some of his last scenes. In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed, but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans’ Fremantle note.

Madge died on-screen in 2001 from cancer, but has reprised the role twice in sequences not based in ‘reality’. In 2015 as part of the shows 30th anniversary she was a figment of Harold’s imagination in a couple of scenes. She also featured in the 2022 ‘final episode’ when the show left Channel 5 and UK screens for the last time, again as part of a sequence where former characters were seen as if they were still alive.

“Erinsborough won’t quite be the same again, but rest assured that Harold is set to have a send-off fit for Ramsay Street royalty.” – Fremantle

Neighbours streams from 7.30am Monday to Thursday on Amazon Prime Video