Ian takes charge of the Walford’s Christmas lights switch-on, and asks Cindy to help him prepare for the evening festivities. After a tryst with Junior, Cindy discovers that Kojo is being woken from his coma.

It soon becomes clear that Ian has bitten off more than he can chew, and he suffers chest pain at No 45, forcing Kathy to call him an ambulance. The doctors tell Ian to take it easy, as Kathy tells Ian that Cindy is to blame for his stress.

Cindy arrives at the hospital to see Kojo.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Eve make amends, and Stacey encourages Eve to talk to Suki. At No 41, Suki and Eve share a tense exchange before Eve storms out leaving Suki heartbroken. After a heart-to-heart with Stacey, Eve makes a bold gesture at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Elsewhere, Stacey convinces Jean to report her scamming to the police, but she is left feeling helpless when the reality of the situation kicks in.

Also, Yolande struggles to get in the Christmas spirit, and is taken aback when she learns about Pastor Clayton’s funeral.

In court, tensions are high as Rowan’s barrister cross-examines Amy, Nick and Leanne. When Leanne catches Rowan sharing a smug grin, she loses her temper and the court is adjourned. Has Leanne ruined her chances of taking Rowan down?

Later, Leanne sets her sights on Nick as she insists they have a drink together, but will Nick agree? Leanne finds Toyah’s passport and uploads the photo page from Toyah’s passport onto a website.

Meanwhile, when David and Shona go to a meeting with the prison governor, he reveals that Clayton previously issued two visiting orders and someone came to see him.

When the governor refuses to tell who the visitor was, David ushers Shona out. A suspicious Shona confronts David and asks if he was Clayton’s visitor. How will David talk himself out of this?

Elsewhere, Chesney’s furious to discover someone has slashed his car tyres. Telling Fiz about the man with the van, Chesney’s convinced he’s the one behind it. Chesney spots the same van again, parked outside the house but as he takes a closer look, the van speeds away.

Also, Kit flirts with Daisy as he helps her position the fairy on the Christmas tree and suggests they go on a date. As they head for the Bistro, Daisy’s unimpressed as Kit shows no sympathy when Max approaches and blames him for Lauren being in a prison cell on her birthday.

Adam admits to Alya that he likes her a lot but when he heads to the bathroom, his phone beeps with a notification from a dating app. Will Alya confront Adam?

Eric is fixated on placing a bet on a horse, but is thwarted when Liam’s attempts to dissuade him end with the doctor locking them both in the shop.

Meanwhile, Angelica attempts to make contact with Tom.

Elsewhere, Ruby is shaken to realise Anthony is telling the truth about his cancer diagnosis.

