Good Morning Britain’s ‘1 Million Minutes’ campaign to help tackle loneliness in the UK launched on ITV1 this morning…

Presenters Susanna Reid, Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh have already pledged their time to support the campaign, alongside Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in the Leeds-based soap. This year Mark has created and directed a moving film ‘Life Long Fans‘, which was inspired by his own family experiences with loneliness.

Mark joined Susanna and Ed in the studio for the premiere of the campaign film and praised viewers as pledges exceeded 25 million minutes. Speaking live in the studio Charnock said:

“I think it’s a testament to the people in this country, the generosity of spirit. What could be more generous… People give money and it’s amazing, it makes such a difference, but what could be more generous than giving yourself. The small things you can do that can make such big changes to people – change their lives, make everything better and I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

An advert for the campaign film aired for the first time during the ad break in Emmerdale last night on ITV1. The campaign is part of the network’s Britain Get Talking and has seen 672,324,840 minutes pledged since it first launched in 2016.

Throughout the month of December, Good Morning Britain will be leading a series of events across the UK with additional ways for people to get involved, help themselves feel less lonely, or just pledge their time to help someone facing winter alone.

“I’m so proud to be supporting this year’s Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign. When I was asked to direct this year’s film, I was completely flattered and a bit shocked and scared. I had seen a couple of the other films down the years and I’d done a few bits for the campaign, so I knew what it was about already and how significant it is to so many people.

“We’ve all experienced feeling lonely and with millions of people in the UK suffering from chronic loneliness we’re asking you to pledge some of your time to help them this winter. Whether it’s a neighbour, a family member, a friend, or even a stranger, pledging just a few moments of your time can really make a difference.” – Mark Charnock

Research has shown that small talk can greatly improve someone’s wellbeing, so for one weekend in December, GMB are asking Brits to grab a seat and have a chat.

In a mission to help the UK feel less lonely GMB’s special ‘Chatter Chairs’ will appear in popular shopping centres across the UK including Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Newcastle, London, Belfast, Glasgow and Sheffield. These dedicated areas are welcoming spaces for people to take a seat and have a conversation with someone who may also be feeling isolated this festive season.

Susanna Reid:

“The 1 Million Minutes campaign is so important. Every year we aim to help people across the country who are feeling lonely or isolated by raising pledges of time. This year I’m joining a volunteer hosting an afternoon tea for a magnificent lady who is about to turn 108, and Ed will be showing off his culinary skills as a lunch club volunteer. We really hope that our amazing viewers can offer some of their own time as together we can help tackle loneliness.”

Good Morning Britain’s ‘1 Million Minutes’ campaign launched today on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player