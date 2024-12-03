Connect with us

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester to host extra gig…

Due to extraordinary demand, Iggy Pop has announced an additional UK show at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, on Saturday, 31st May 2025.

This newly added date follows the announcement of Iggy’s highly anticipated performance at Alexandra Palace in London on Wednesday, 28th May 2025. Fans in the North will now have the chance to experience Iggy Pop’s legendary energy and boundary-pushing artistry in an electrifying live setting.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, 6th December 2024 at 9 am.

Wednesday, 28th May 2025
Live from Alexandra Palace, London

Saturday, 31st May 2025 (NEW DATE)
O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

www.LiveNation.co.uk

