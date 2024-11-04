Iggy Pop, the original icon of punk, has announced a live show at Alexandra Palace…

The gig will take place at the famous London venue on Wednesday, 28th May 2025. With a career spanning over five decades, Iggy Pop remains a vital force in music, bringing his fierce originality and boundary-pushing performances to this rare London date.

Fans can look forward to an evening that celebrates Iggy’s influential legacy, from his work with The Stooges to his acclaimed solo career. Delivering the raw power and visceral sound that defines his music.

Backed by a dynamic band of celebrated collaborators, this show is set to capture the full range of Iggy’s enduring and innovative artistry.

Returning to Alexandra Palace, Iggy will take the stage at one of London’s most iconic venues, promising fans an experience that’s both intimate and grand in scope. Known for its remarkable setting and views over the capital, Alexandra Palace provides a fitting backdrop for a live show that celebrates a true pioneer.

Ticket On-Sale Details:

O2 Pre-sale: Wednesday, 6th November 2024 at 9am

Mastercard Pre-sale: Friday, 8th November 2024 at 9am

General On-Sale: Friday, 8th November 2024 at 9am

