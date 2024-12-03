Coleen Rooney Overtakes Danny Jones as Bookmakers’ Favourite to Win I’m A Celebrity…

There has been a major shift at the top of the I’m A Celebrity betting markets, as Danny Jones has dropped out of the number one spot for the first time. He has been replaced by Coleen Rooney as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the show, with her odds cut from 3/1 to 6/4 since Monday night’s episode.

Oddscheker’s Leon Blackman:

“After weeks of dominating the betting markets, Danny Jones has been dethroned as the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Since the markets opened, Jones has held the top spot, but Tuesday morning saw Coleen Rooney storm ahead. Her odds have shortened dramatically from 3/1 to 6/4, backed by the highest share of bets on Oddschecker over the past 24 hours.”

Jones, who has been atop of the odds board since the markets opened for this series, has seen his odds go the other way from 1/1 to 7/4 in the past 24 hours. So far on Tuesday, Rooney is leading the total bets placed through Oddschecker, taking 30% of the share compared to Jones’ 25%.

This marks a sharp decline in Jones’ chances, having been as strong as 1/2 in the market last Saturday, projecting a 66.7% probability of winning the show. Rooney, on the other hand, could be backed at odds as big as 9/1 (10% probability) on the same day.

The only other celebrity with odds close to these two is Richard Coles, currently a 5/1 third favourite, with the remainder of the cast at odds of 30/1 and bigger.

Oddscheker’s Leon Blackman:

“With Sunday’s finale fast approaching, it’s shaping up to be a two-horse race between Rooney and Jones, although there’s always the potential for more twists in the betting markets.”

I’m A Celebrity Winner Latest Odds* Implied Probability Coleen Rooney 6/4 40% Danny Jones 7/4 36.4% Richard Coles 5/1 16.7% Maura Higgins 30/1 3.2% Alan Halsall 33/1 2.9% GK Barry 33/1 2.9% Oti Mabuse 80/1 1.2% Melvin Odoom 200/1 0.5% Barry McGuigan 300/1 0.3%

*odds correct as of 12pm on Tuesday 3rd December

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and STV